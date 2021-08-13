Police investigating shooting of individuals in Harbour View

Police investigating shooting of individuals in Harbour ViewFriday, August 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Two people are now in hospital following an early morning shooting on Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway, Bayshore Park in Harbour View.
Reports are that at some minutes to eight, a grey Toyota Probox motorcar was travelling towards Harbour View when loud explosions were heard and the two occupants from the vehicle were discovered with gunshot wounds.
The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.
Police investigators are now on the scene trying to determine how the two were shot. As such, the crime scene has been cordoned -off resulting in a pile-up of traffic along the highway.
The police are now diverting traffic along the westbound section of the highway.
