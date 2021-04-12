Police investigating video allegedly showing MP in violent confrontation with woman

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has condemned a video showing a violent confrontation between a man and a woman which is being circulated on social media.

Grange said she was “deeply disturbed” by the video, and the allegation that a Member of Parliament was involved.

Grange says she has discussed the video with Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, who has asked the police to investigate the matter.

“The Government is firmly against acts of violence. This video is deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable. We cannot condone any act of gender-based or family violence; we cannot turn a blind eye.

"I keep saying that we can end the violence, but it requires all of us to end the violence; and that means that we each have a role to play in ending the violence. We have to intervene in what we know happens next door and we have to make a report.

We will continue with our anti-gender-based violence campaign as we have to develop a mindset and practice in Jamaica that there is no excuse for abuse,” Grange said.