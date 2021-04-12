Police investigating video allegedly showing MP in violent confrontation with woman

Police investigating video allegedly showing MP in violent confrontation with womanMonday, April 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has condemned a video showing a violent confrontation between a man and a woman which is being circulated on social media.
Grange said she was “deeply disturbed” by the video, and the allegation that a Member of Parliament was involved.
Grange says she has discussed the video with Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, who has asked the police to investigate the matter.
“The Government is firmly against acts of violence. This video is deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable. We cannot condone any act of gender-based or family violence; we cannot turn a blind eye.
"I keep saying that we can end the violence, but it requires all of us to end the violence; and that means that we each have a role to play in ending the violence. We have to intervene in what we know happens next door and we have to make a report.
We will continue with our anti-gender-based violence campaign as we have to develop a mindset and practice in Jamaica that there is no excuse for abuse,” Grange said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy