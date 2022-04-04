Police issue advisory ahead of Champs

Police issue advisory ahead of ChampsMonday, April 04, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – As anxious track-and-field fans get ready to return to the National Stadium for live action from the Inter-Secondary School Sports Association (ISSA) Boys' and Girls' Championships, the police are advising patrons that certain pre-COVID restrictions remain in effect.
In a release, the police shared that for the championships, which begin on Tuesday, April 5, and end on Saturday, April 9, firearms, knives, ice picks, machetes, aerosol sprays, large igloos, glass bottles, lighters, frozen water or drinks, DVD or video recorders, alcohol and umbrellas with pointed tips, will not allowed inside the venue.
Licensed firearm holders are therefore being advised to make alternative arrangements for the safekeeping of their firearms, as no provisions will be made at the venue or at the Stadium Police Station.
Additionally, no smoking will be allowed and people found in breach may be asked to leave the stadium. Also, walk-ways should be kept clear at all times in cases of emergency and there will be a no re-entry policy.
Patrons are also being reminded that all individuals entering the stadium will be subject to search. Meanwhile, vendors are being warned that vending will not be tolerated outside the designated areas.
Sanitizing stations will be at all entrances to the National Stadium while the wearing of masks is encouraged.
This will be the first high school championships since 2019 where spectators will be allowed at the National Stadium. Under the new guidelines from the Government, the venue will be allowed to accept patrons at 70 per cent its usual capacity.
