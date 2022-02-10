Police kill one of two alleged armed robbers near Six Miles Bridge

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One of two men who were reportedly robbing people on their way home from work was fatally shot by officers near the Six Miles Bridge in Kingston on Wednesday.

Reports are that members of the Metro Quick Response Unit were conducting patrol in the Riverton area when they received information that men with firearms were seen in the vicinity of the Six Miles Bridge robbing people coming from work.

The team went to investigate and upon arrival, they saw two men who allegedly opened gunfire at them.

The lawmen returned fire. One of the men was reportedly shot and injured, while the other escaped across the roadway.

A Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol was picked up from beside the injured man and he was transported to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

Investigations continue.