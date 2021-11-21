Police launch manhunt for accused in shooting death of 16-y-o girl

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have launched a manhunt for 46-year-old Glenford Henry in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alpha Academy student, Sorika 'Surry' Picart, yesterday.

Police sources say, about 5:50 pm Picart was at home on Lincoln Road in Kingston 5, when she was fatally shot during an incident where a 26-year-old woman was also shot and wounded. Investigators have since identified the shooter as Henry of the same address.

According to the police sources Henry is the grand uncle of Sorika and he was recently deported to the island.

The police are yet to determine the motive for the shooting. But in his bid to escape, Henry allegedly opened fire at a team of cops and a motorist.

Several motor vehicles were damaged during the gun fire.

In addition to the murder, Henry is wanted for three counts of shooting.