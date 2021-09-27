Police launch operations as kidnappings increase in Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Sept 27, CMC –Haitian police have launched several operations aimed at curbing the number of kidnappings in the country, arresting at least three people and killing one other in recent days.

Several countries, including the United States and Canada, have issued travel advisories urging their citizens not to travel to the country as political instability, crime, especially kidnappings, have increased.

The Haitian National Police said that in collaboration with the Departmental Service of Judicial Police (SDPJ), they arrested three people following cases of kidnappings in Gros-Morne, a rural city.

The police said that the three arrested individuals are all active members of the Hangman gang.

The authorities also reported that one bandit was killed near Place Boyer (Pétion-ville), during an exchange of gunfire with the police. He had been charged with robbery, murder, and kidnapping.

The police are also searching for Mackenley Mogene, an employee of the Directorate General of the Budget, and his brother, who were kidnapped last Thursday evening at a gas station.

The authorities said that on the same evening, heavily armed individuals kidnapped journalist, Frantzie Siméon from the National Television of Haiti.