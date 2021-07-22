Police launch probe after viral video shows woman, girl in physical altercation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) is seeking the public's assistance in locating the individuals captured in a viral video depicting an older woman and a girl engaged in a violent altercation.

The police said an investigation is currently underway.

Individuals who may have any information that can assist the police in this investigation, are encouraged to contact CISOCA at 876-926-4079 or call the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.