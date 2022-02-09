Police list five men wanted for St Catherine crimes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The St Catherine North police have listed five men as wanted in connection with serious crimes committed in the parish.

They are:

Kevin Fletcher otherwise called 'Tippy', of Victoria district, Linstead in St Catherine, who is wanted for shooting with intent;

Shamar O'Connor, otherwise called 'Zum', who frequents Ocho Rios in St Ann and Portmore, St Catherine, who is wanted for wounding with intent;

Andy Parkinson, who frequents McCooks Pen in Spanish Town, St Catherine and is wanted for shooting with intent;

Alvin Messam, otherwise called 'Kevin', who frequents Tawes Pen, Ellerslie Pen and Williams Lane in St Catherine; and

Junior Brown, who frequents sections of Manchester.

The men are to turn themselves into the Spanish Town Police Station immediately.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.