Police list person of interest in 'Ray Ray' Market fire

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Detectives assigned to the Kingston Western Division have listed a man known only as 'Peppa', of a Matthews Lane address in Kingston, as a person of interest in the recent fires that took place at the Ray Ray Market on Tuesday, February 22, and at the Oxford Mall in downtown Kingston on Saturday, February 26.

'Peppa' is being urged to turn himself in to the Denham Town Police before 12:00 pm, on Monday, February 28, the police said.

