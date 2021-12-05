Police list persons of interest in the St Andrew South Division

Police list persons of interest in the St Andrew South DivisionSunday, December 05, 2021
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Investigators from the St Andrew South Division are seeking the public’s assistance to locate several individuals who have been named as persons of interest within the division, which has seen an uptick in gang-related violence.
The police said that these persons of interest are to report to the Hunts Bay Police Station no later than Monday, December 6.
Listed are:
- Marques Ellis, of Riverton City
- Ravon George, of Bishop Avenue
- Shane Brown, otherwise called ‘Duggie’, of Balmagie
- Pete Abdulah, of Balmagie
- Marlon Moore, otherwise called ‘Shotty Mark’, of Ebony Road, Tower Hill
- Kirk Grant, of Tower Hill
The list also includes men known only by their aliases:
- ‘Thickman’ of Riverton City
- ‘Cock’ of Ebony Road, Tower Hill
- ‘Jerry’ of Ebony Road, Tower Hill
- ‘Charley’ of Olive Road in Tower Hill
- ‘Sardine’ of Hill Avenue in St Andrew
- ‘Rocco’ of Hill Avenue in St Andrew
- ‘Ziggy’ of Hill Avenue in St Andrew
- ‘Donnie Bwoy’ of Ebony Road, Tower Hill
- ‘Chinnaman’ of Ebony Road, Tower Hill
The police are imploring anyone knowing the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed is urged to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 emergency number.
