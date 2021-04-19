Police looking for woman who assaulted man on video

Police looking for woman who assaulted man on videoMonday, April 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police have commenced investigations into a video being circulated on social media, which shows a woman physically assaulting a man while being cheered on by members of the public.
“The Jamaica Constabulary Force takes seriously all matters of assault coming to our attention and will robustly and thoroughly investigate each case, irrespective of gender,” the police said in a statement yesterday.
They appealed to the man in the video to make contact with the police immediately, in order to progress the investigations.
Meanwhile, the police are also asking anyone with information about the incident and who can identify those involved to make contact with the nearest police station or the police 119 emergency number.
The minute-and-a-half long video shows the woman punching and taunting the man, while daring him to hit her, while onlookers – mostly women – urge her to “beat him”. She continues her assault, after which another woman hands her a piece of board, which she then uses to hit the man, drawing blood. Only then do the onlookers warn her to stop.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy