Police looking for woman who assaulted man on video

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police have commenced investigations into a video being circulated on social media, which shows a woman physically assaulting a man while being cheered on by members of the public.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force takes seriously all matters of assault coming to our attention and will robustly and thoroughly investigate each case, irrespective of gender,” the police said in a statement yesterday.

They appealed to the man in the video to make contact with the police immediately, in order to progress the investigations.

Meanwhile, the police are also asking anyone with information about the incident and who can identify those involved to make contact with the nearest police station or the police 119 emergency number.

The minute-and-a-half long video shows the woman punching and taunting the man, while daring him to hit her, while onlookers – mostly women – urge her to “beat him”. She continues her assault, after which another woman hands her a piece of board, which she then uses to hit the man, drawing blood. Only then do the onlookers warn her to stop.