Police make multi-million-dollar ganja bust in Portland

Police in Portland believe they made a major dent in the gun-for-drugs trade involving criminals in Jamaica and Haiti with the early Thursday morning seizure of approximately 315 pounds of ganja.

The police are reporting that about 3:30 am, they conducted a snap raid at the Sand Shore Fishing Beach in Manchioneal , Portland.

On the approach of the police team, three men aboard a vessel marked Lucky Gift M” ran in different directions and escaped.

The police searched the area and found 10 knitted bags containing 41 parcels containing vegetable matter resembling ganja which were packaged for export.

The ganja had an estimated weight of 315 pounds with an estimated street value of $2.2 million.

A further search was conducted and 15 plastic containers with petrol were found. The police team also seized several items which can be linked to the men who evaded them.

“This seizure is as a result of our continued active presence which, since the start of 2022 has resulted in the arrest of the most wanted man in Portland as well as the arrest of two people who were on our Person of Interest List,” said Superintendent Kenneth Chin who heads the Portland Police Division.

“The Portland police are committed to do our part in dismantling the leg of the 'guns for drugs trade' which is operating in the parish. I thank the team that participated in this operation and all the members of the Portland Police Division for their continued efforts in our intense road policing activities which are reaping success,” added Chin.

He issued a call to the residents of Portland to continue to work with the police, “as we make all efforts to make Portland the safest place in Jamaica”.

Everard Owen