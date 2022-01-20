Police move to target motorcycle-assisted robberies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In the wake of an increase in the reports of robberies in the division, the St Catherine South police have intensified road policing operational activities geared at maintaining public order and also disrupting criminal activities.

The police prosecuted 25 motorcyclists on Wednesday, January 19, for a variety of traffic offences such as failure to wear helmets, not having proper documentation and not adhering to the road code in terms of pillion riders.

The activities appear to be aimed at preventing robberies and apprehending persons suspected of carrying out robberies across the division.

"Members of the public will see increased policing activities along major thoroughfares as we aim to restore order and maintain public safety throughout the division. These operations will continue and we ask that citizens understand the minor inconvenience sometimes," Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, operations officer for the St Catherine South police division told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Last week, a lone gunman robbed a female constable of her weapon and almost $300,000 in cash in Portmore, St Catherine on Tuesday in the vicinity of the Sovereign Village plaza. He escaped on a waiting motorcycle.

