Police nab 'Killy Killy'

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James police are reporting that they have arrested one of the most wanted men in the parish, Fabian 'Killy Killy' Morris.

According to police sources, Morris has been on the run since February 2, when he is alleged to have murdered Marvin Holness.

The sources say both men had an argument and Morris brandished a firearm and opened fire, killing Holness in Niagara Square in the parish.

On Monday about 1:30 pm, an intelligence driven operation was conducted by the St James Proactive Investigation Unit and the newly formed Divisional Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Morris was captured in the area known as Acadia. The sources say Morris was accosted by the covert teams and a black and chrome Taurus 9mm pistol and 18 rounds were taken from him.

The St James Divisional Fugitive Apprehension Team is assigned exclusively to track and facilitate the arrest of criminals who are wanted in the parish.

Even though the team operates in St James, it also crosses divisional boundaries on the trail of criminals. Pursuit operations by this team has led to the capture of St James wanted men in Westmoreland, Hanover, St Elizabeth and St Ann.

Arthur Hall