Police nab man on the run after allegedly wounding party patron

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man who they say has been on the run for several months after he allegedly injured another man at an illegal party at Common district in Manchester on Friday, May 21.

Thirty-one-year-old Chevaun Mullings of Comfort district has been charged with wounding with intent.

The police said that about 10:30 pm on the night in question, Mullings was a patron at an illegal party when an altercation developed between him and another man.

Mullings allegedly hit the man to the face, left and later returned to the location with a firearm, which he reportedly pointed at the man and fired several shots in his direction.

On Wednesday, September 22, Mullings was arrested by the police during an operation in Mandeville.