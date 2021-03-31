Police nab suspect in MoBay double murder

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police say they have arrested and charged the man suspected of committing a double murder in St James on Friday, January 15.

The police said Navarone Haase, otherwise called 'Muck', was arrested during an operation in the Norwood area of the parish on Thursday, March 18.

He was charged with two counts of murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Friday, March 26.

It is reported that about 8:00 o'clock on the night in question, Haase and a group of men went to a bar in Norwood, where they shot and killed 47-year-old Donovan Reid and 20-year-old Nicardo Daley.

Lawmen said they continue to make head way in the investigation and are appealing to residents to share information they have on the other people involved in the incident by calling the Major Investigation Division 876-758-5048, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.