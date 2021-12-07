Police name suspect in killing of St Elizabeth teacher

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The St Elizabeth Police have identified an individual they believe can assist with the investigations into this morning's murder of basic school teacher, Chanel Smith.

He is Domane Robinson, otherwise called 'Domane Myle' or 'Star Boy Myles'.

Robinson is said to frequent Royal Flat and Christiana in Manchester. The police urged Robinson to report to the Black River Police or the nearest police station immediately.

Smith, 28, was killed on Tuesday while she was walking towards the entrance of the Sandy Bank Infant School when two men, armed with guns, approached her and opened fire.

The police are appealing to anyone who believes they can assist with the incident to contact the Black River Police at 876- 965-2232, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.