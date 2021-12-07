Police name suspect in killing of St Elizabeth teacher

Police name suspect in killing of St Elizabeth teacherTuesday, December 07, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The St Elizabeth Police have identified an individual they believe can assist with the investigations into this morning's murder of basic school teacher, Chanel Smith.
Read- Slain basic school teacher remembered as humble, quiet and much-loved
He is Domane Robinson, otherwise called 'Domane Myle' or 'Star Boy Myles'.
Robinson is said to frequent Royal Flat and Christiana in Manchester. The police urged Robinson to report to the Black River Police or the nearest police station immediately.
Smith, 28, was killed on Tuesday while she was walking towards the entrance of the Sandy Bank Infant School when two men, armed with guns, approached her and opened fire.
The police are appealing to anyone who believes they can assist with the incident to contact the Black River Police at 876- 965-2232, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy