Police name two suspects in killing of 5-y-o in New Haven

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The St Andrew South police division is appealing for the public's assistance in locating two suspects in the October 7, early morning murder of five-year-old Denique Salmon in New Haven in St Andrew.

The suspects are 30-year-old bus conductor Theodore Bearer of 52 Duhaney Terrace, Kingston 20, and 29-year-old, Anteneil Reynolds, otherwise called "Son Son", of a Marlborough, New Haven address.

Bearer has been described as being of slim built, brown complexion and about 5ft 9 inches tall. Cops said he sports a plaited hairstyle.

Reynolds, meanwhile, is said to be of slim built, bleached brown complexion, sports a low cut hairstyle and walks with a limp.

Salmon was sleeping at her home on Riverside Drive in New Haven around 1:11am when warring thugs engaged each other in a gun battle. At the end of the gunfire, it was discovered that Salmon, affectionately called "Den Den", had been killed.

Her father, Michael Salmon, told the Jamaica Observer last week that he has cried everyday since her death and shared that he hoped that one day it will turn out to be just a dream.

Her grandmother, Shurnette Harrison, expressed anger and shared that she feels pain that no tablet can eradicate.