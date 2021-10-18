Police name two suspects in killing of 5-y-o in New Haven

Police name two suspects in killing of 5-y-o in New HavenMonday, October 18, 2021
|
BY JASON CROSS
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The St Andrew South police division is appealing for the public's assistance in locating two suspects in the October 7, early morning murder of five-year-old Denique Salmon in New Haven in St Andrew.
The suspects are 30-year-old bus conductor Theodore Bearer of 52 Duhaney Terrace, Kingston 20, and 29-year-old, Anteneil Reynolds, otherwise called "Son Son", of a Marlborough, New Haven address.
Bearer has been described as being of slim built, brown complexion and about 5ft 9 inches tall. Cops said he sports a plaited hairstyle.
Reynolds, meanwhile, is said to be of slim built, bleached brown complexion, sports a low cut hairstyle and walks with a limp.
Salmon was sleeping at her home on Riverside Drive in New Haven around 1:11am when warring thugs engaged each other in a gun battle. At the end of the gunfire, it was discovered that Salmon, affectionately called "Den Den", had been killed.
Her father, Michael Salmon, told the Jamaica Observer last week that he has cried everyday since her death and shared that he hoped that one day it will turn out to be just a dream.
Her grandmother, Shurnette Harrison, expressed anger and shared that she feels pain that no tablet can eradicate.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy