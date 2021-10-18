'Police not the enemy': Chang laments 'unfortunate' state of society

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says it is an “unfortunate” state of society when the actions of the police are subject to more public scrutiny than commendations meted out for the crimes they prevent and interrupt.

“There is something fundamentally wrong in a society when those who serve and protect are treated with less regard than the criminals. As a country, we must understand that the police are not the enemy,” Chang said.

Chang was speaking at the launch of the St James Police Benevolent Foundation (SJPBF) last Thursday. He said the launch of the SJPBF sends a strong signal to the rest of the country that the life, work and sacrifice of police officers are recognised and appreciated.

“Police officers are the human shield and barrier between warring factions; they are the investigators and source of critical intelligence on criminal activities; and they are the gatekeepers of law and order in our country,” he said adding that "Jamaica has a highly professional, competent police force" and that the country "must begin to recognise and value these officers."

Minister Chang said that the work of modernising the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) through the use of technology and updated operational and administrative processes is far advanced, noting that to date, work has been done to increase the capacity of the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine. He further underscored the government's commitment to the modernisation and transformation of the JCF, as a matter of priority.

“As we advance these efforts, it is equally important for us to continue to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of our police officers. These men and women, who serve bravely and honourably on the frontlines of crime fighting are our heroes and heroines; sons and daughters of oftentimes humble homes and from humble beginnings," he shared. "They must be given due recognition during service, and their families provided for in the event they are killed in the line of duty.”