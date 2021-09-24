Police officer shot and killed in Allman Town

Police officer shot and killed in Allman TownFriday, September 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A police officer was today shot and killed on Emily Lane in Allman Town, Kingston.
He has been identified as District Constable Kemar Armstrong who was assigned to the Bands Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).
Constable Armstrong was reportedly at home when he was attacked by armed men.
He later succumbed to his injuries at the Kingston Public Hospital.
This is the second police officer killed today.
Earlier, Detective Constable Paul Gordon, who was assigned to the Linstead Police Station in St Catherine, was killed during an unprovoked attack by a man believed to be of unsound mind.
The cop, who was not in uniform, was attacked and hit on the head while using the sidewalk near Linstead Transportation Centre.
A contingent of police officers reportedly shot and killed the perpetrator not long afterwards.
Read: Cop killed by mentally ill man
OBSERVER ONLINE will have more details as the story breaks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy