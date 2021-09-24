Police officer shot and killed in Allman Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A police officer was today shot and killed on Emily Lane in Allman Town, Kingston.

He has been identified as District Constable Kemar Armstrong who was assigned to the Bands Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Constable Armstrong was reportedly at home when he was attacked by armed men.

He later succumbed to his injuries at the Kingston Public Hospital.

This is the second police officer killed today.

Earlier, Detective Constable Paul Gordon, who was assigned to the Linstead Police Station in St Catherine, was killed during an unprovoked attack by a man believed to be of unsound mind.

The cop, who was not in uniform, was attacked and hit on the head while using the sidewalk near Linstead Transportation Centre.

A contingent of police officers reportedly shot and killed the perpetrator not long afterwards.

