Police officers, attorneys in St Elizabeth reportedly upset after judge orders cop's arrest

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - OBSERVER ONLINE understands that several police officers and attorneys are disgruntled following an incident in which a parish judge in St Elizabeth ordered a uniformed policeman to be handcuffed and brought to court on a warrant.

The police constable was eventually offered bail by Parish Judge Alwayne Smith, who made the order.

When contacted on Thursday afternoon, chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Corporal Rohan James described the incident as being one of the most "absurd and barbarically immoral acts... done by the judge."

James was unable to provide details on the matter, explaining that he had not been in receipt of a report regarding the incident at that time.

"One thing I know for sure, the federation cannot sit by and allow for the continuance of judges to be driving disrespect and abuse from the bench, and that is all I have to say at this time," he said.

James assured that the federation will be issuing a release on the matter "as soon as possible".

OBSERVER ONLINE sources indicated that the constable who has a matter in court, failed to appear before Smith on Wednesday.

A subsequent bench warrant was issued by the judge.

However, it is understood that the policeman was at another courthouse for another matter at the time.

The constable, who was on leave, reportedly returned to work on Thursday morning.

It is understood that on Thursday's sitting of the St Elizabeth Parish Court, another policeman, assigned to that court, refused to comply with the judge's order to have the police constable arrested and brought to court.

The law enforcer was cited for contempt of court.

The constable was later brought to court in handcuffs and was offered bail.

It is not clear the nature of the matter for which the cop has in that jurisdiction.

The action of the judge has reportedly infuriated some lawmen in the parish.

Some attorneys are also reportedly upset at the judicial officer's action, with some describing it as unwarranted.