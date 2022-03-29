Police probe death of one-year-old in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The Crofts Hill police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a one-year-old boy.

Police report that the infant, Steven West, was at home with his mother and stepfather on Monday when his lifeless body was found in a section of the house. The police were summoned and removed the child who was later pronounced dead.

According to the police report, the infant appears to have fallen from bed the night before but was not taken to receive medical attention.

In addition, citizens in the area say they heard the infant crying for much of the day on Sunday, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.