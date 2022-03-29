Police probe death of one-year-old in Clarendon

Police probe death of one-year-old in ClarendonTuesday, March 29, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica — The Crofts Hill police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a one-year-old boy.
Police report that the infant, Steven West, was at home with his mother and stepfather on Monday when his lifeless body was found in a section of the house. The police were summoned and removed the child who was later pronounced dead.
According to the police report, the infant appears to have fallen from bed the night before but was not taken to receive medical attention.
In addition, citizens in the area say they heard the infant crying for much of the day on Sunday, the police said.
Investigations are ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy