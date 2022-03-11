Police probe video of woman simulating sex act with child

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) says it is aware of a disturbing video making the rounds on social media showing an adult woman simulating a sex act with a young boy.

In the seven second video footage, the woman can be seen lying on her back, completely naked with the young boy positioned between her legs. Two other toddlers were also captured in the video. They can be seen jumping about on the bed as the act is carried out in front of them.

The CPFSA told OBSERVER ONLINE that it forwarded the video to the country's Cyber Crimes division which is in the process of trying to authenticate the video's location to determine if it was recorded in Jamaica and, if it was recorded locally, locate persons in the footage.

In the meantime, Warren Williams, a superintendent in the Cyber Crimes division sought to remind the public that they put themselves at risk of being charged with possession and distribution of child pornography if they facilitate the video's circulation.

Revealing that penalties for such a crime could result in a maximum $20 million fine, Williams urged persons to discard the footage immediately after receiving it.



"It is against the law to posses and share pornographic material especially child ponography. So, if you get these videos and didn't delete it and you send it to another person, you can be charged for distribution. So the advice is to get rid of it once you get it, dont keep it and dont send it to anyone else," he said. "Sentence depends on which court the case is tried in and also the judge's discretion but the penalty can vary anywhere between $2 million or two years in prison or $20 million or 20 years in prison."

-Shereita Grizzle