Police probing another suspected suicide in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – The St Elizabeth Police are investigating another suspected case of suicide involving a 38-year-old man at his home in Lititz, a community on the St Elizabeth/ Manchester border, on Monday.

He has been identified as Mark Francis.

Reports from the Junction police are that about 7:30 am, Francis was found hanging from a tree in his yard.

The police were alerted and the scene processed. The body was removed to the morgue.

The incident follows last Wednesday's suspected case of suicide involving BB Coke High School construction teacher Garfield Dennis.

Dennis was found hanging from the ceiling of his woodwork shop in Malvern, St Elizabeth.

- Kasey Williams