Police probing death of 4-year-old boy in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine South Police have launched an investigation into the death of four-year-old Nashaun Brown of Willowdene Through Way in Spanish Town, who was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital on Sunday, July 18.

Reports are that the child complained of not feeling well and was given a meal by his mother. The child was allegedly eating slowly when his stepfather became angry and proceeded to beat him with a stick. Nashaun's mother reportedly intervened and was also assaulted. Shortly after, the child became unresponsive and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The stepfather is currently in police custody as the investigation continues. He is expected to be charged for the assault. Post-mortem results will determine if additional charges can be proffered, the police said.