Police probing death of Manchester motorcyclist

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police are currently probing circumstances surrounding a reported accident that claimed the life of a man on the Waltham main road in Mandeville, Manchester on Friday, June 28.

Dead is 36-year-old Shawn Mullings, a welder of Green Street in Mandeville.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), reports are that Mullings was driving a motorcycle along the roadway shortly after 1:00 am when he lost control of the motorcycle and fell off.

He sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital where he died while receiving treatment.