Police probing gun attack at St James garage

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Detectives from the Montego Bay Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) in St James have commenced their probe into this morning's gun attack at a garage which left one worker dead and another injured in Glendevon in the parish.

The dead man has been identified as Vernon Boswell of a St James address.

Reports are that shortly after 9:00 am, Boswell was at a garage on Sun Valley Road in Glendevon when men brandishing guns alighted from a motor car that drove up and sprayed bullets on a group at the facility.

Boswell and another man were shot and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival and the other man admitted in a stable condition.

The death of the garage worker brings to 74, the number of murders recorded by the St James Police Division since the start of the year.