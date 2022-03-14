Police probing gun murder of Portmore man

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The Portmore police are probing the shooting death of a man at his home in a section of the municipality on the weekend.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Michael Edwards, of Bonita Way in Braeton, Portmore.

Details into the incident are sketchy, but reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that residents heard explosions coming from Edwards' house about 3:30 pm on Sunday.

Residents and relatives went to investigate and later found Edwards suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.