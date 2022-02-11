Police probing suspected drowning at Flavours Beach, St Ann

Police probing suspected drowning at Flavours Beach, St AnnFriday, February 11, 2022
ST ANN, Jamaica - The Runaway Bay police in St Ann are probing the circumstances surrounding the suspected drowning of a man at Flavours Beach in the parish on Thursday.
He has been identified as 25-year-old Orlando Taylor. His address has not yet been ascertained.
Taylor's body was reportedly seen floating in the water with its face down about 8:30 am.
Residents on the beach raised an alarm and the body was later retrieved from the water.
The body was removed from the water and taken to the morgue pending a post mortem examination.
