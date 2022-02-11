Police probing suspected drowning of hospital patient

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found on Thursday floating in the sea behind the Black River Hospital where he was admitted as a patient.

The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Austin Allen, of Nightingale Groove, New Market in St Elizabeth.

Reports from the Black River police are that Allen was a patient at the hospital and was discovered missing on Monday, February 7 about 8:20 pm, and a report was made.

The police say they were called about 8:00 am on Thursday and, on their arrival at the scene, Allen's body was seen afloat in the water.

The body was clad in a black shirt and black shorts.

The police are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.