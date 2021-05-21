Police probing two separate murders in Norwood, St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Two men were shot dead in separate incidents in the gritty community of Norwood, St James between yesterday evening and this morning.

They have been identified as 59-year-old mason Alton Rose and Wayne Bennett, both of Norwood addresses in St James.

Reports are that about 7:00 this morning the police responded to reports of gunshots being fired in Huger Lane.

Upon their arrival, Bennett was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the other incident, it is reported that about 6:05 pm yesterday, the police were on patrol in Church Lane, Norwood when they saw a gathering. Upon investigation, the mason was seen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police currently have no evidence to link both killings.

The two killings push the murder tally in the parish to 68 since the start of the year.

Horace Hines