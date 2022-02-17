Police probing video of cop dragging woman

Police probing video of cop dragging womanThursday, February 17, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force has launched an investigation into an incident being circulated on social media where a policeman was seen dragging a woman, who appears to be unconscious, on the ground.
The communications arm of the JCF told OBSERVER ONLINE that they are aware of the video and are still making checks into the incident.
Details remain sketchy but the incident is believed to have occurred in Hermitage, St Andrew.
However, head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth on Wednesday could not identify if the incident occurred in his division.
READ: WATCH: Video shows cop dragging woman
Commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), Hugh Faulkner, during a conference on Thursday, said the entity is yet to receive a formal report.
Faulkner, however, used the platform to urge complainants and witnesses to come forward and make contact with INDECOM so they can commence an investigation.
