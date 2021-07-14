Police question presidential guards as probe continues into assassination of Haiti President

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Judicial police have questioned at last 21 presidential guards as Haitian authorities continue their investigations into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise one week ago at his private residence.

The authorities have also prevented the owner of a private security form from leaving the country and have issued wanted notices for three other men whom they say are “armed and dangerous”.

The police said that the 21 presidential guards were present on the night Moise was killed and his wife, seriously injured, when the armed gunmen, alleged to be former Colombian army officers, carried out the attack.

In addition, the authorities have seized the mobile phones of the guards.

On Tuesday, the National Police of Haiti (PNH) issued three wanted notices for men who they said are accused of “murder, attempted murder and armed robbery”.

Among the men are a former legislator, John Joel Joseph and Rodolphe Jaar, a businessman and manager of several companies.

Jaar uses the alias “Whiskey” and in 2013 was indicted in federal court in South Florida on charges of conspiring to smuggle cocaine from Colombia and Venezuela through Haiti to the US.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison, according to court records.

At his 2015 sentencing hearing, Jaar's attorney told the court that Jaar had been a confidential source for the US government for several years before his indictment.

The third wanted man has been identified as Joseph Félix Badio, a former official of the Unit for the Fight against Corruption (ULCC).

Meanwhile, as part of the investigations, the Government Commissioner, Bedford Claude, has placed a ban on Corvington Reynaldo from leaving the country by air, sea or land.

Reynaldo owns a private security company, called Corvington Courier & Security Service, which according to its website provides tips on how to survive a kidnapping.

Haitian authorities say an armed commando of 28 men – 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans – burst in and opened fire on the Moise and his wife in their home. Seventeen people have been arrested so far and at least three suspects were killed, but no motive has been made public.

Earlier this week, the police announced a Florida-based doctor had been arrested in connection with the killing.

Haiti's national police chief, Léon Charles, said that Christian Emmanuel Sanon is the third US-based individual tied to the assassination.

Haiti has also issued a wanted bulletin for a former Colombian military officer, whom it claims had travelled to the country at least one day before the assassination of the President.