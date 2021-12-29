Police recover 700 cases of liquor stolen from Red Stripe

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say that they have recovered approximately 700 cases of liquor that was stolen from the Red Stripe brewery on Sunday, December 26.

According to the police, a man has been arrested and a truck seized in relation to the incident. The police have also listed 40-year-old Christopher Rose as a person of interest.

Thieves made off with millions of dollars worth of liquor during a robbery at Red Stripe on Spanish Town Road, St Andrew, on Sunday morning.

The police said the incident occurred when a gunman entered the premises and tied up a security guard on duty.

Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that about 2:00 am, the gunman reportedly managed to get on to the premises, held up the security guard and tied him with a piece of telephone cord.

The man then reportedly opened the main entrance of the facility and a flat-bed truck and another vehicle entered.

The thieves managed to gain entry to the warehouse and used a forklift to load the two vehicles with multiple cases of liquor before leaving the premises.