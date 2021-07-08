Police refute reports of third death in St Bess party shooting

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police are now refuting claims that a third man died following a shooting in Elim district, St Elizabeth on Tuesday.

The police said two persons were shot dead and two injured in the incident.

The deceased men were identified as 30-year-old Denworth Teape and 33-year-old Fabian Medley.

Lawmen said that about 10:30 pm, the four men were patrons at a bar when they were attacked by gunmen travelling in a Toyota Voxy motor bus.

The police were called and the injured men taken to hospital; Teape and Medley were pronounced dead and the other two men admitted for treatment.

The police said the investigation is at an early stage; however officers are following several leads and ''are confident of making a breakthrough''.