Police release identities of Port Royal escapees

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have released the identities of the inmates who escaped from the Port Royal lock-up on Monday, August 30.

The men have been identified as 29-year-old Prince Levy, 25-year-old Junior Creary and 44-year-old David Taylor.

The police said the men were discovered missing during a check at the lock-ups about 4:45 am. Lawmen said that preliminary investigations indicate they escaped by cutting a hole in the cell door.

The police said that Levy, otherwise called 'Tallman', a call centre worker of Cedar Valley, Sligoville in St Catherine, is charged for murder.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 188 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall. He is known to frequent St Mary and Kensington Court, Kingston 5. Prior to his escape, he was seen dressed in a blue t-shirt and blue shorts.

Creary, otherwise called 'Whopper' a construction worker of Carnarvan Street, Kingston 13, is charged for wounding with intent with the use of a firearm. He is of fair complexion, slim build and is about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall. He is known to frequent Cannon Street, Kingston and parts of St Ann. Prior to his escape, he was seen dressed in a white merino and plaid shorts.

Taylor, of Pleasant View, 8 Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew, is charged for having sex with a person under the age of 16. He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall; he also has gold teeth. He is known to frequent Dallas Castle and Papine in St Andrew. Prior to his escape, he was seen dressed in a white t-shirt with designs on the front and brown shorts.

The police are urging members of the public, especially those in the surrounding communities such as Rockfort, Bull Bay, Harbour View, Bayhore Park and Melbrook Heights, to be on the lookout for persons fitting the description of the escapees.

Persons who can assist the police to re-capture these men should contact the Kingston Eastern Police at 876-928-4200, the police 119 number or Crime Stop at 311 immediately.