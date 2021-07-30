Police reminder: Travel itinerary, ID needed for airport trips

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are reminding the public that persons who are travelling to and from the airports during curfew hours must have a copy of their travel itinerary.

The police added that the person doing the pick-up should also have a government-issued identification card, to speed up the verification process and minimise delays.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness last week announced tighter curfew restriction in a bid to curb a new spike in COVID-19 cases.

The curfew begins at 8 pm Monday to Saturday and ends at 5 am the next day and on Sundays and holidays the curfew begins at 3 pm and ends at 5 am the next day.