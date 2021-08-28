Police reminder: Curfew begins at 6:00pm today, start of a three-day no-movement period

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reminding members of the public that the nightly curfew which begins at 6:00 pm today, also marks the start of a three-day no-movement period as stipulated by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

During the three-day period, 52 categories of people have been granted leave to traverse to and from work.

These include Members of Parliament, councillors, judges, persons working in the healthcare sector, persons working in the oil and gas industry and farmers.

People travelling to and from vaccination sites are also exempt.

Exceptions have also been provided for individuals working in the tourism sector and those journeying to and from hotels, including people entering and departing the island.

Individuals providing transportation services to others in the exempt category are also covered.

However, the police are reminding all individuals who fall into the exempt categories to ensure that they have proper identification, and where necessary, authorisation letters, to establish the legitimacy of their claim when stopped by the police.

The full list of exempt persons can be found on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) website, www.jcf.gov.jm. Individuals can also seek clarification from their local police or contact the JCF COVID Response Centre at 876-702-5102, 876-702-6, 876-702-5108-9.