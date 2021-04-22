Police rescue robber being beaten by angry residents in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica – A thief who was rescued by the police from being severely beaten by a mob is to face the court soon, the police said.

The Port Antonio police moved swiftly Tuesday to rescue the man, after he allegedly snatched a bag containing money from a businesswoman along Blake Street, Port Antonio.

He didn't get far, as people who witnessed the incident held on to him, and delivered blows. It is reported that he suffered, among other injuries, damage to his eye.

Superintendent in charge of Portland, Duane Wellington, told OBSERVER ONLINE that he is thankful for the quick action of the police, and the residents who held on to the man.

“About 1:30 pm Tuesday, a businesswoman left on foot from William Street on the way to Blake Street to make a lodgement. In the vicinity of Harbour Street, the bag was snatched by a robber. The citizens were alerted and with their quick action they held onto the man, retrieved the bag, and started to inflict wounds on him. The police were nearby and responded, and as a result rescued the man from his attackers and the lodgement of about $1 million was recovered.”

He added: “I must say commendations on the part of the citizens for holding the robber, but I must say I would have preferred for them not to inflict blows on him, thereby injuring him. He was taken to the Port Antonio Hospital where he was treated and released into police custody. He will be charged for larceny of the person.”

He also appealed to members of the business community to be more careful when transporting large sums of money.

“I appeal to the business community to desist from making lodgements on your own; you can either get the services of a security company or the police can do it for you for free. We will make the necessary security arrangements for the lodgement to be done in a safe and peaceful environment.

“I must say commendation to the police for their quick action because they were some distance away from where it happened, but based on the commotion in the town they took up the baton by saving a life and retrieving the money.”

He said the robber is from a Kingston address, and warned outsiders against committing crimes in the parish.

“Portland is not a place to come and rob; we do not entertain criminals. So if you come here and rob you will be caught, just like how this man was caught by the citizens Tuesday. It is not a place for outsiders who intend to rob, kill or destroy,” he pointed out.

Everard Owen