Police say viral voice note with death threat being investigated

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is now investigating a viral voice note where a man is heard threatening to kill a woman, referred to as “Denise”.

The investigation began immediately after the constabulary received the voice note, the police said.

The police are also reminding members of the public that threats are treated as “extremely serious incidents” by the JCF.

The force further encouraged individuals who receive threats to make a formal report to the police.