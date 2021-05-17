Police seek 4 persons of interest in Kings Valley Gang probe

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance in locating four persons of interest as investigators continue to probe the Westmoreland-based Kings Valley Gang.

They are:

1. Everett Storer (who is also wanted in Westmoreland)

2. Bigga Grey

3. A man known only as 'Sniper'

4. A man known only as 'Pumba'

The four individuals are being urged to report to the nearest police station immediately.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with their investigation is asked to call C-TOC at 876-967-1389, Crime Stop at 311 or lawmen in Westmoreland.

The four were named after the arrest of seven alleged members of the gang following a yearlong multi-agency investigation into their activities.

According to a statement from the police, an investigation was launched in 2020, emanating from the seizure of three cellular phones from inmates by the Department of Correctional Services.

The matter was reported to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC), which commenced a probe following the seizure. This probe, the police said, revealed that several crimes to include murder, shooting, extortion, larceny among others had been committed by the Kings Valley Gang, subsequent to the dismissal of a case against them in 2020.

“During the investigation, an auto-parts company was ordered to be temporarily closed by the court to facilitate an ongoing probe into the company's involvement with stolen vehicles. This resulted in the owner – Ted Robinson – being charged with five counts of unlawful possession of property and receiving stolen property among other charges. It was revealed that five motor vehicles were seized at the premises following incidents of murders, shootings or robberies,” continued the statement.

The police said on May 6, 2020, members of C-TOC, Specialized Operations Branch, the Caribbean Search Centre and the Canine Division carried out an operation leading to the arrest of the reputed gang members and their leader, who were all charged with being part of a criminal organisation under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisation) Act. They are:

• Kevin Wilson, 38, otherwise called 'Bomson' of Kings Valley.

• Keneisha Moodie, 19

• Orville Jones, 37, otherwise called 'Bigga' or 'Biggs' of Little London.

• Joel Rankine, 32, otherwise called 'Andem', of Pleasant Park

• Shamari Lindo, 23, of Truro district.

• Derval Williams, otherwise called 'Lukey'

• Christopher Grant

Williams, the alleged leader of the gang, and Grant were also charged with murder and conspiracy to murder. Moodie was also charged with illegal possession of ammunition after 15 rounds of ammunition were reportedly found in her possession during her arrest.

The police said the seven people are also to face anti-gang charges.