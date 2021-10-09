Police seek assistance identifying body of man killed in crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man who was killed in motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Braemar Avenue in New Kingston on Wednesday, September 15.

The body is of dark complexion, slim built, about 5 feet 7 inches long, and sports a dreadlocks hairstyle. It was clad in a black T-Shirt and black pants.

The police said that about 7:45 pm, a Mitsubishi L200 motor truck was travelling towards Lady Musgrave Road when a pedestrian allegedly walked into the path of the vehicle and was hit. The police were called and the pedestrian was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who may be able to identify the deceased is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927- 2047, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.