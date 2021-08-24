Police seek assistance in finding relatives of deceased men

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Papine Police in St Andrew are seeking the public's assistance in locating the relatives of a man who was pronounced dead at the Kingston Public Hospital on Wednesday, July 28.

Based on investigations, detectives believe the man is 63-year-old Hugh Black, of Landlease, St Andrew. He was assisted to the hospital by the police and neighbours after falling ill at his home. Black is of dark complexion and slim build. He was clad in a plaid shirt and grey shorts.

The police are now appealing to his family or anyone with information to contact the Papine Police Station at 876-927-2047 or the police 119 emergency number.

Meanwhile, the Half-Way-Tree Police are appealing to the relatives of Carl Stephens, of Clarke Street in Highlight View, Kingston 6, to contact them immediately.

Stephens' decomposing body was found at his home on Wednesday, July 7. He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about five feet eight inches tall.

The police said a post-mortem has since ruled that Stephens died of natural causes; however detectives have been unable to locate any of his relatives and are now making a public appeal for them to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the Half-Way-Tree Police Station at 876-926-8185, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.