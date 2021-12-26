Police seek assistance in identifying murder victim

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the St Andrew North Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man who was shot and killed on Plum Lane, Kingston 8.

The body is of dark complexion, slim build, about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) long, has low cut hair and appears to be in its late fifties. It was clad in a light green T-shirt, dark blue jeans and brown shoes.

According to police reports, residents heard explosions at about 3:30 am on Friday, December 17 and summoned the police. On arrival of the lawmen, the man was seen lying on his back with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is being asked to contact the Constant Spring CIB at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.