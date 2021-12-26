Police seek assistance in identifying murder victim

Police seek assistance in identifying murder victimSunday, December 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the St Andrew North Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man who was shot and killed on Plum Lane, Kingston 8.
The body is of dark complexion, slim build, about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) long, has low cut hair and appears to be in its late fifties. It was clad in a light green T-shirt, dark blue jeans and brown shoes.
According to police reports, residents heard explosions at about 3:30 am on Friday, December 17 and summoned the police. On arrival of the lawmen, the man was seen lying on his back with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at hospital.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is being asked to contact the Constant Spring CIB at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy