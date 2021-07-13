Police seek assistance in identifying woman in viral social media video

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman seen in two viral videos circulating on social media recently.

The woman, known only as ‘Raquel’, was seen in the video assaulting a female believed to be a child. The police are asking anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to contact the CISOCA at 876-926-4079, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.