Police seek assistance in locating missing 82-y-o man

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are renewing their call for assistance in locating 82-year-old Aston Roberts of Hill Sixty, Harbour View in Kingston who has been missing since Monday, April 5.

He is of dark complexion medium build and about five feet seven inches tall.

The police said that Roberts was last seen at home about midday; his mode of dress when he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roberts is being asked to contact the Harbour View Police at 876- 930-3207, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.