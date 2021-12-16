Police seek court's advice in Liguanea shooting

Police seek court's advice in Liguanea shootingThursday, December 16, 2021
|
BY DAVID DUNKLEY
|
Police will be speaking with the clerk of courts as they continue to probe a shooting incident that occurred in Liguanea, St Andrew last week.
A taxi driver and a woman were shot and injured during the incident. The shooting happened during a confrontation between the cabbie and another motorist, said to be a licensed firearm holder.
Head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, said police are looking at the best way to proceed.
“We are continuing our investigations around that so we can bring it to the clerk of courts for advice on how we can best proceed,” Superintendent Nesbeth told OBSERVER ONLINE.
It was reported that the cabbie and the licensed firearm holder accused each other of driving badly. Their argument turned into a fight during which the firearm holder fired his gun, hitting the cabbie. It was subsequently discovered that the woman was also shot.
But a video, which has since emerged on social media, has revealed that the taxi driver and the man were exchanging words when the cabbie was shot. The video did not show a tussle at the time of the shooting.
After being shot the cabbie hopped away as someone, believed to be the person recording the video, shouted that he deserved what he got.
The incident reportedly caused a traffic pile-up, but police were quickly on the scene to get things under control.
