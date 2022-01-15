Police seek driver of white Toyota vehicle involved in fatal hit and run in Mocho

Police seek driver of white Toyota vehicle involved in fatal hit and run in MochoSaturday, January 15, 2022
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Investigators in Clarendon are seeking the public's assistance to track down the driver of a white Toyota motor vehicle that mowed down a pedestrian in the Mocho area of the parish on Wednesday night.
Sixty-one-year-old farmer Rojick Bartley otherwise called 'Gingie Man' was killed in a suspected hit and run incident in Mocho.
Reports from the Mocho police are that about 8:15 pm, Bartley was crossing the Bowens Gate main road when he was hit by a Toyota motor vehicle that did not stop. He was again hit by a motorcycle which also crashed injuring the driver.
The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Bartley and the injured motorcyclist were found on the scene. Both were taken to hospital where Bartley was pronounced dead and the motorcyclist was treated and released.
The police are asking the driver of the white Toyota motor vehicle to report to the nearest police station or anyone who may have information on Wednesday night's fatal collision to contact the police immediately.
