Police seek help in locating suspect

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Half Way Tree police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and/or locating this man who is a suspect in a case under investigation.

Anyone who is able to identify the man, or is able to give the police any information to assist in finding this unidentified man is asked to contact the Half Way Tree Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-926-8185 or 876-926-2551, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.