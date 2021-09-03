Police seek help in identifying young children in sexually explicit viral video

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are asking the public for assistance in identifying and locating two young children who were seen in a now viral video, acting in a sexually explicit manner.

The police are asking anyone with information that can assist investigators to identify the children or their parents to contact the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) immediately at (876) 926-4079, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.

Additionally, the police are urging individuals to stop producing and circulating videos of this nature, as it constitutes child pornography and is a serious offence under the Child Pornography

(Prevention) Act.

Section 4 of the Child Pornography (Prevention) Act says that a person commits an offence who knowingly:

· produces child pornography;

· distributes, imports or exports child pornography;

· distributes any advertisement likely to be understood as conveying that the advertiser or any other person, produces, distributes, imports, or exports, any child pornography; or

· possesses any child pornography to distribute, import or export it.

The police noted that any person who breaches this section of the Act is liable to up to 20 years imprisonment, and may also be fined.

“If you receive such content, unless you are sending it to the police, delete it immediately and desist from circulating videos and pictures of child pornography,'' said Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay, head of the force's Corporate Communications Unit.

She warned that if an investigation is conducted and individuals are found in breach of the Act, they would be arrested and charged.